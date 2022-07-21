WORLD
Panama — three weeks of protests
PANAMA CITY — Three weeks of continuous demonstrations and road blockades to protest high fuel and food costs in Panama have begun to cause shortages of some food products, fuel and medicine.
The closures, including of the Pan-American Highway, have forced the national electric company to ration electricity in Darien province, which borders Colombia. Tankers carrying gas to run the power generation plant cannot arrive. Some 7,000 families have been affected by the reduction of electricity to 11 hours daily.
In Panama’s main wholesale market that supplies both supermarkets and individual consumers, there was little foot traffic, Wednesday. Display tables usually stacked high with produce had far less on offer. Some vegetables like lettuce and tomatos, in particular, were in short supply.
NATION
Nurse gets year in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A nurse who previously worked at a Florida hospital has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline.
Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, of Middleburg, was sentenced, Tuesday, in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. She pleaded guilty, in April, to tampering with a consumer product.
According to the plea agreement, Carter was working in the neural intensive care unit of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, last September, when a hospital pharmacist examining the ICU wing’s inventory of fentanyl found a syringe missing a tamper-proof cap but with some form of foreign adhesive remaining at the tip.
