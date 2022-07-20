WORLD
Methanol found in teens’ bodies under investigation
JOHANNESBURG — According to a health official in South Africa, methanol was found in the blood of the 21 teenagers who died, last month in a bar in South Africa’s city of East London. Final toxicology reports will show if the levels of methanol were fatal and South Africa’s police will determine whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths. Methanol — sometimes called wood alcohol — is a toxic chemical and if ingested even small amounts can be fatal. Methanol is a colorless liquid used industrially in antifreeze and paint remover. Because methanol is cheap it has been used in making illegal alcoholic drinks, sometimes called moonshine.
NATION
Sesame Place apologizes after Black girls snubbed at parade
A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized and promised more training for its employees after a video showing a costumed character waving off two six-year-old Black girls during a parade went viral online.
The nine-second video, posted to Instagram on Saturday by Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, showed the character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking away from the two girls who had their arms stretched out for a hug and high-five during the parade at Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
“I will never step foot in @sesameplace ever again,” Brown said online.
