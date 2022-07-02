WORLD
$1.2M spent on search for Puerto Rican man found
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — For three days, authorities combed the turquoise waters north of Puerto Rico searching for 23-year-old Harold Carrión, whose mother reported him missing, earlier this week, and feared drowned at a popular beach.
The US Coast Guard said it scoured an area about half the size of the US territory as Puerto Rico police officers, scuba divers, emergency management officials and others helped in a search that began, Tuesday, and cost more than $1.2 million.
But Carrión turned up alive, on Friday, after police received an anonymous tip and said they found him hiding in an abandoned structure in the north coastal town of Arecibo.
NATION
Police: Georgia man stabbed family members at his home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man stabbed four family members and himself during a domestic-related incident at his home in Savannah, police said, Friday.
Roger Hendrix, 31, was taken into custody and faces numerous charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, authorities said in a news release.
Police said they responded to a home, Thursday night, and found four people between the ages of 38 and 65 suffering from stab wounds. The suspect, who was also found in the home, had self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.
