WORLD
Earthquake in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — An earthquake shook a remote area of eastern Afghanistan, on Monday, injuring at least 10 people, a Taliban official said. It struck in the same region where an earthquake last month killed hundreds of people and caused widespread devastation.
The US Geological Survey said Monday’s earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1.
Abdul Wahid Rayan, director of the Taliban news agency Bakhtar, said the quake struck in the Gayan district of the eastern Paktika province.
Last month’s more powerful earthquake ignited yet another crisis in the struggling country, further underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation. UN officials said at the time that 770 people were killed, while the Taliban put the death toll at 1,150.
NATION
Louisiana abortion ban still blocked
BATON ROUGE — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states, Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state’s 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana frustrating state authorities by leaving an order against enforcement of that state’s ban in place, for now.
In another Monday development, the Supreme Court issued an order that put Indiana a step closer to being able to enforce a parental notification law involving girls who get abortions before they turn 18.
In Louisiana, where an abortion clinic and others are challenging the state ban, District Judge Donald Johnson left a June 11 restraining order in place. He gave both sides, until Tuesday morning, to submit their “proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law” in the case and gave no indication when he would finally rule.
