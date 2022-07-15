WORLD
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others, including children. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia, on Thursday. The city is 167 miles southwest of Kyiv, the capital. The missile strike also ignited a fire that engulfed 50 cars. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value. One military analyst thinks Thursday’s attack mirrors previous ones on residential areas that Moscow has launched “to try to pressure Kyiv to make some concessions.”
NATION
Kentucky woman sues fertility doctor under new state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is accusing a Kentucky doctor in a lawsuit of using his own sperm during her fertility treatment, decades ago, without her knowledge.
The woman, Susan Crowder, is filing the suit under a new Kentucky law that sets criminal and civil penalties for fertility fraud. Crowder’s attorney, Amy Wheatley, said this is the first such suit under the law, which Crowder lobbied for.
The lawsuit was filed against Dr. Marvin Yussman and the University of Louisville, his former employer.
Yussman, now retired, “represented the sperm to be from an anonymous medical student attending the University of Louisville, but in fact, the sperm was from Dr. Yussman himself,” the lawsuit alleged. The suit was filed, Thursday, in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
