WORLD
US tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius
ROME — An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano’s crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said.
The tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater, on Saturday afternoon, apparently to take a selfie, the LaPresse news agency said.
The head of the Confesercenti tourism association for Vesuvius, Paolo Cappelli, said four volcano guides responded immediately after one noticed the tourist had fallen into the crater and was in “serious difficulty.”
In a statement, Cappelli said the guides lowered a rope 50 feet into the crater, pulled the tourist out and provided initial first aid, after he suffered abrasions on his legs, arm and back. Carabinieri park police then arrived and brought the American to the police station to file the complaint, Cappelli said.
Mount Vesuvius, which erupted in AD 79 and devastated the nearby town of Pompeii, is a popular spot for hiking.
Europe’s upgraded Vega space launcher makes inaugural flight
BERLIN — The European Space Agency is celebrating the first flight of its Vega-C rocket designed to provide more bang for customers’ buck in the increasingly competitive business of launching satellites into orbit. Vega-C is an upgrade to the Vega rocket that made its debut, in 2012, as a launcher specializing in lifting small payloads into space. The new rocket can carry heavier payloads than its predecessor while burning less fuel. ESA says Vega-C will be particularly useful for launching Earth observation satellites.
NATION
Vaccine demand overwhelms NYC system
NEW YORK — Soaring demand for the monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have been running out almost as soon as they arrive. City health officials acknowledged the frustration over the limited supply of the vaccine and vowed to build a “stable appointment infrastructure” as the vaccine supply increases. Infections now exceed 1,000 from the growing outbreak in the US.
Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.