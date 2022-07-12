WORLD
Police detain man with explosive in Warsaw
WARSAW, Poland — Police said, Monday, they detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown Warsaw street where over 300 people were taking part in a remembrance march for the victims of World War II massacres of Poles.
The police said on Twitter they had evacuated the area within 200 yards of the spot and experts arrived with specialized equipment to remove the bomb. They said the man brought the explosive device in a backpack.
Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said it was a powerful device and described the situation as "serious." He gave no further details about the device.
There were no reports of any explosions or anyone being hurt in the incident, which took place a few blocks from the country's presidential palace.
NC governor vetoes four bills, one directing sheriffs to aid ICE
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation, Monday, for the second time in four years that would demand North Carolina sheriffs learn the immigration status of their jails’ inmates and make an effort to hold those whom federal agents want to pick up.
The Democratic governor vetoed a similar Republican measure, in 2019, which came on the heels of newly elected sheriffs in several urban counties deciding against working closely with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who are seeking suspects they believe are in the country unlawfully.
Cooper, on Monday, vetoed four of the final seven bills remaining on his desk from over three dozen the General Assembly sent him in the last days of its work session, which ended, July 1. Two bills were signed into law, including state budget adjustments for the coming fiscal year.
