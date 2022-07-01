WORLD
Berlin preps ‘huge thermos’ to help heat homes
BERLIN — The rust-colored tower rising from an industrial site near the banks of Berlin’s Spree river looks nothing like the sleek flasks Germans use for coffee, yet its purpose is similar: to provide some warmth throughout the day, especially when it’s cold outside.
With a height of almost 150 feet and holding up to 14.8 million gallons of hot water, utility company Vattenfall says the tower will help heat Berlin homes, this winter, even if Russian gas supplies dry up.
“It’s a huge thermos that helps us to store the heat when we don’t need it,” said Tanja Wielgoss, who heads the Sweden-based company’s heat unit in Germany.
NATION
Second visitor in three days gored by Yellowstone park bison
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said, Thursday.
A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pa., and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison, Wednesday, as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.
The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to the West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyo.
