WORLD
German teacher convicted of ‘cannibalism fantasy’ killing
BERLIN — A Berlin teacher was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, on Friday, for the killing of another man that the court said was carried out as part of “cannibalism fantasies.”
The 42-year-old, who has been identified only as Stefan R. in keeping with German privacy rules, also was convicted of disturbing the peace of the dead after a trial that opened in August.
The Berlin state court found that the defendant killed a 43-year-old mechanic, in September 2020, “to live out his cannibalism fantasies,” news agency dpa reported.
“What you did was inhuman,” Presiding Judge Matthias Schertz said.
The men met on a dating portal and agreed to meet for sex at the teacher’s apartment in the German capital, according to investigators.
The court found that the defendant killed his acquaintance there, cut up his body and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city. It said that the victim had not expected “an attack on his life.”
The defendant had increasingly “developed slaughter and cannibalism ideas” and had been in online cannibalism forums, judge Schertz said. Investigators later found a bone saw and special knives at his apartment.
Prosecutors said that he cut off the victim’s genitals with the intention of eating them, and judges agreed, dpa reported. It couldn’t be established whether he actually carried out that intention.
NATION
Texas ban on most abortions returns to court
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas abortions clinics returned to court, Friday, weakened in their efforts to stop the nation’s most restrictive abortion law after the US Supreme Court last month allowed the state’s near-total ban on the procedure to stay in place.
It left only a narrow issue before the 5th US Court of Appeals in New Orleans — whether to send a more limited challenge back to a federal judge in Austin, who has already once blocked the restrictions, or to the Texas Supreme Court. There was no immediate ruling after an hour of arguments, and clinics argue the procedural battle only guarantees the restrictions stay in effect longer.
The Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.
