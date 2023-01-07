WORLD
Paris court deals blow to French Caribbean pesticide fight
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Nearly 20 years after Caribbean islanders sued to hold the French government criminally responsible for the banana industry’s extended use of a banned pesticide in Martinique and Guadeloupe, a panel of judges has dismissed their case, ruling that it’s too hard to determine who’s to blame for acts committed so long ago.
The judges in Paris described the use of chlordecone from 1973-1993 as a scandalous “environmental attack whose human, economic and social consequences affect and will affect for many years the daily life of the inhabitants” of the two French Caribbean islands. But they also asserted that even, in the 1990s, scientists had not established links between chlordecone and illnesses in people.
Japan, US to hold security talks
JERUSALEM — In some of its first acts since coming to power, Israel’s new Security Cabinet approved a series of punitive steps against the Palestinian leadership, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, Friday.
According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the move is in retaliation for Palestinians pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation. The Palestinians vowed to continue their diplomatic efforts despite the Israeli
new measures.
The development underscores the hard-line approach to the Palestinians that Israel’s new ultranationalist government has promised at a time of rising violence in the occupied territories.
NATION
Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody, Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
No students were injured at the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said in a news release. The extent of the wounded woman’s injuries was not immediately known.
“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Steve Drew, the city’s police chief, told reporters outside the school. “We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.”
Police said there was no longer an active shooter. Parents and students are being reunited at a gymnasium door, Newport News Public Schools said on Facebook.
The police chief declined to share details about the individual who was arrested or the circumstances of the shooting.
Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and other US Navy vessels. Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.