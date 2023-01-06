WORLD
Interpol says a top human trafficker arrested in Sudan
CAIRO — An Eritrean national described as one of “the world’s most wanted” human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced, on Thursday.
The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
He was arrested, on Sunday, in a “major international police operation led by the United Arab Emirates, based on information shared via Interpol,” said a statement from the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, published by The Khaleej Times.
NATION
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide
ENOCH, Utah — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife, then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames said, during a Thursday press conference, that officers had been involved in investigations involving the 42-year-old man and his family a “couple of years prior.” He did not elaborate.
The crime rocked Enoch, a small town in southern Utah about halfway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
It’s one of the fastest-growing areas of the country and communities of new homes are made up of large families that belong, like most of Utah, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church.
Officials said that they believed that Michael Haight had killed his wife, his mother-in-law and the couple’s five children, and that each of the victims had gunshot wounds.
