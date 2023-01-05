WORLD
France’s African ex-soldiers win last ‘battle’
PARIS — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights.
The decision to make claiming their pensions easier follows a years-long campaign on behalf of the “tirailleurs Sénégalais,” who were recruited to fight from Senegal and other former French colonies in sub-Saharan Africa.
It also coincides with the cinema release in France of a movie highlighting the sacrifices made by African soldiers on bloody French battlefields in World War I. “Tirailleurs” features actor Omar Sy, a star of the “Jurassic World” franchise.
To be eligible for their French pensions, veterans from the infantry corps founded in 1857 and disbanded a century later had to spend at least six months of the year living in France.
That rule separated aging former combatants from their families in Africa and some died alone, away from loved ones, says Aïssata Seck, who campaigns for them. Her grandfather was also a “tirailleur.”
NATION
Couple in central Florida retirement community slain
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple’s car has been arrested, authorities said.
The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed, on Saturday, in their home in Mount Dora, Fla., located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
A woman found driving the couple’s car was arrested on vehicle theft. Authorities wouldn’t identify her or say where she was arrested.
The woman entered the apartment complex where the couple lived, on Friday afternoon, “dressed in a particular way,” and was escorted out by security, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said, Tuesday, at a
news conference.
Later that night, she went to an apartment in the retirement community and asked the resident if she could take a shower. The resident hit a security panic button, and the woman fled, the police chief said.
About three hours later, overnight Saturday, security camera video captured the Getmans’ car being driven out of the retirement community. The bodies were discovered, on Sunday, after a concerned neighbor called security upon seeing the couple’s garage door open.
