WORLD
Germany refuses WWII reparations talks; Poland turns to UN
WARSAW, Poland — Poland said, Tuesday, it has been informed by Germany that it does not intend to engage in negotiations on any World War II reparations to Warsaw as Berlin considers the matter closed.
Poland’s Foreign Ministry also said it has turned to the United Nations for support in its efforts to win compensation for some $1.3 trillion of estimated losses suffered under Nazi Germany’s 1939-45 occupation.
All along the drawn-out dispute Germany has been insisting the matter was closed by decisions taken during communist times, when Warsaw relinquished seeking reparations. Poland says that was under Moscow’s pressure and not legally binding. It sent an official demand, in October.
Poland’s leaders have been suggesting that there exists a possibility of negotiations.
NATION
‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in subway attack
NEW YORK — A man who opened fire and wounded 10 passengers on a Brooklyn subway train last year has pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges. Frank James appeared in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday and admitted pulling the trigger on the Manhattan-bound train as it moved between stations on April 12. The 63-year-old defendant had previously vowed to fight the charges. James pleaded guilty to all 11 counts in his indictment, including 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transit system —one for each wounded passenger. James didn’t have a plea agreement, and prosecutors are seeking to put him in prison for decades. James had posted online that he was the “Prophet of Doom.”
Florida sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help
POINCIANA, Fla. — Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a home, Saturday, after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. At the home, the deputies concluded that nobody lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door.
Deputies had been searching for the male suspect after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Fla., where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 35 miles south of Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.