PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Officials say a suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan, killing at least 59 people and wounding over 150 more. The bombing caused the roof to collapse, and most of the casualties were police. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound, located in a high-security zone with other government buildings. A commander for the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility but hours later, a spokesperson for the group distanced it from the attack. Pakistan, which is mostly Sunni Muslim, has seen a surge in militant violence, since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their cease-fire with government forces.
NATION
Deputy resigns after bodies are found
PONTIAC, Mich. — A sheriff’s deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.
The Oakland County sheriff’s office said the deputy stepped down, Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported, Monday.
The deputy’s name was not released.
The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found, Jan. 15, in Pontiac after Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone her family was dead.
They were not dressed properly for the cold weather. An autopsy report listed hypothermia as the cause of their deaths.
Cannady had been experiencing mental health issues and family members were trying to get her psychiatric care.
