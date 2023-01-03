WORLD
Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media
MEXICO CITY — A journalist in northern Mexico escaped unharmed after a gunman attacked his family’s vehicle in the border state of Sonora in the first reported attempt on a reporter’s life in the country in the new year.
Sunday’s attack, on the first day of 2023, came after Mexico suffered its worst year of killings of journalists in three decades, with at least 15 slayings.
The media site La Nota Prensa De Sonora said its director, Omar Castro, was attacked on a street in the city of Ciudad Obregon.
Castro was traveling with his daughter and a nephew when bullets were fired at his sports utility vehicle. The SUV had a La Nota Prensa De Sonora sign on it.
The site reported the attacker shouted, “I’m going to kill you!” It also posted photos of the bullet-scarred vehicle.
La Nota Prensa De Sonora reports mainly on local politics, as well as entertainment and other news.
NATION
Hundreds of migrants in Florida in what sheriff calls a crisis
KEY WEST, Fla. — At least 500 migrants have arrived in small boats along the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described, on Monday, as a “crisis.”
Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.
Separately, 160 migrants arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend, officials said.
