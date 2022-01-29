WORLD
Finnish diplomats’ mobile devices hacked with spyware
STOCKHOLM — The mobile devices of Finnish diplomats working abroad have been hacked with the use of sophisticated spyware, Finland’s government said, Friday, and the Nordic country’s spy chief said a “state actor” was likely to blame.
The Finnish Foreign Ministry said the victims were targeted through Pegasus software developed by Israeli spyware company NSO Group.
The software can seamlessly infiltrate a mobile phone and allow its operators to gain access to the device’s contents and location history.
“The highly sophisticated malware has infected users’ Apple or Android telephones without their noticing and without any action from the user’s part,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement which was also tweeted.
NATION
Montana approves wolf hunt limits
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana wildlife commissioners, on Friday, moved to shut down gray wolf hunting in a portion of the state around Yellowstone National Park, amid mounting criticism over a record number of the animals shot or trapped after roaming across the park boundary this winter.
But commissioners rejected calls to revive quotas that would limit the number of wolves killed along Yellowstone’s northern border to just a few annually. Those longstanding quotas were lifted last year after Republican lawmakers passed laws intended to drive down the wolf population by making it easier to kill the animals.
Yellowstone officials had pressed the state, beginning in mid-December, to suspend hunting in some areas along the park’s border. They said the deaths marked a significant setback for the long-term viability of Yellowstone’s renowned wolf packs.
Under Friday’s unanimous commission vote, hunting and trapping for wolves in southwestern Montana will be barred once the number killed in the region hits 82 animals. So far 76 have been reported killed in that area.
Florida man guilty of using twin’s ID for veterans benefits
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to using his twin brother’s stolen identity to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in military veterans benefits.
Wayne Bowen, 64, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty, Wednesday, to aggravated identity theft in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He faces a mandatory two years in federal prison. He must also pay $63,773 in restitution as part of his plea agreement.
According to the plea agreement, Bowen used the name, Social Security card and military discharge papers of his estranged twin brother in 2014 to apply for federally subsidized housing benefits intended for indigent military veterans. The program was administered by the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Bowen admitted to federal agents that he had been using his brother’s identity for years, prosecutors said. Bowen had obtained a Florida identification card using his twin’s identity and had been arrested and convicted of felony offenses under his twin’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.