WORLD
Crowd in Toronto cheers on anti-vaccine trucker convoy
TORONTO — A large crowd gathered outside a mall north of Toronto, on Thursday, to cheer a group of local truckers preparing to join a convoy to Ottawa protesting Canada’s Coronavirus vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers.
Some in the crowd threw cash and food up to drivers inside their truck cabs at the Vaughan Mills mall while others waved Canadian flags and signs protesting the government as the truckers gradually rolled out. Some people harassed journalists covering the rally.
The truckers are protesting a new rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada be fully immunized against the Coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country, Jan, 22.
NATION
Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The Coast Guard said, Thursday, that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but would suspend its rescue operations at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.
Homeland Security Investigations officials said they were actively investigating the case as a human smuggling operation.
Authorities have now found a total of five bodies, leaving 34 missing five days after the vessel capsized on the way to Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 55 miles east of Miami.
