WORLD
Haitian police rebels protest is paralyzing Port-au-Prince
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Outraged rebel police officers paralyzed Port-au-Prince, on Thursday, roaring through the streets on motorcycles in protest of a slew of killings of police officers by Haitian gangs.
More than a hundred protesters blocked roads, shot guns into the air and broke through gates in the capital’s airport and the Prime Minister’s house, with tensions escalating throughout the day.
Gangs have killed at least 10 officers, in the past week; another is missing and one more has severe bullet wounds, according to the Haitian National Police.
Amid standoff in Beirut blast probe, US national released
BEIRUT — Scores of protesters, Thursday, scuffled with riot police in Beirut as they tried to break into the offices of Lebanon’s judiciary, after the country’s chief prosecutor filed charges against the judge investigating the massive 2020 port explosion and ordered the release of all suspects in the case.
The probe has stalled for years, as it threatens to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, which is rife with corruption and mismanagement, and has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown.
Among those released was a US citizen whose detention without trial had drawn threats of sanctions from American officials, and who promptly left Lebanon, circumventing a travel ban.
NATION
Fraud case: former New Mexico taxation employee sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department employee has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering.
Federal prosecutors said 46-year-old George Martinez also was ordered by a judge, Wednesday, to pay more than $1.2 million in restitution.
Martinez, of Albuquerque, was given a 94-month sentence after pleading guilty, in July, to 42 counts each of wire fraud and identity theft and six counts of money laundering.
Prosecutors said Martinez used his position as the unit supervisor/bureau chief of the Questionable Refund Unit at the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department to fraudulently alter tax refunds and direct them to bank accounts that he controlled from 2009 until July 2018.
