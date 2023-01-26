WORLD
Spain: One dead in bladed weapon attack at church
MADRID — One person was killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras on Wednesday, Spain’s interior ministry said.
The attacker has been arrested and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police.
The ministry says that the person was killed outside the church of San Isidro, while the other person was wounded inside the church. Initially, the ministry had said the attack took place at the church of San Lorenzo.
Police are investigating the incident, the ministry said, to determine the “nature of the attack.”
NATION
Colombia’s once most-wanted drug lord pleads guilty in US
NEW YORK — A Colombian man who was once one of the world’s most-wanted drug lords pleaded guilty, Wednesday, to US smuggling charges, admitting that he led a cartel and paramilitary group that trafficked in cocaine and deadly violence.
“Tons of cocaine were moved with my permission or at my direction,” Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as Otoniel, told a Brooklyn federal court.
“There was a lot of violence with the guerillas and the criminal gangs,” he added, and acknowledged that “in military work, homicides were committed.”
As part of his plea deal, he agreed to forfeit $216 million.
Úsuga presided over the Gulf Clan, which terrorized much of northern Colombia to control major cocaine-smuggling routes. US authorities have called him one of the most dangerous drug traffickers on the planet, and he was Colombia’s most-wanted kingpin. Former Colombian President Iván Duque compared him to the infamous 1980s-era kingpin Pablo Escobar.
Woman accepts blame for sending ricin in letter to Trump
WASHINGTON — A Canadian woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House. The letter from Pascale Ferrier was intercepted at a mail sorting facility, in September 2020, before it could reach the White House. The Quebec woman also pleaded guilty to sending similar threatening letters to Texas law enforcement officials.
