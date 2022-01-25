WORLD
Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village
JERUSALEM — Israeli settlers drove through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank on Monday, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses and injuring a teenager, a Palestinian official said.
It was the latest in a series of settler attacks in recent months. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire.
The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the Israelis had caused “significant damage” and that police have opened an investigation.
Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared, Monday, on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country.
The military coup in a nation that was once a bastion of stability was the third of its kind in the region in the last 18 months, creating upheaval in some of the countries hardest hit by Islamic extremist attacks.
Capt. Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo said the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration “has decided to assume its responsibilities before history.” The soldiers put an end to Kabore’s presidency because of the deteriorating security situation and the president’s inability to manage the crisis, he said.
It was not immediately known where President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was, and the junta spokesman said only that the coup had taken place “without any physical violence against those arrested, who are being held in a safe place, with respect for their dignity.”
A soldier in the mutiny, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of situation, told The Associated Press that Kabore had submitted his resignation.
The new military regime said it had suspended Burkina Faso’s constitution and dissolved the National Assembly. The country’s borders were closed, and a curfew was in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
NATION
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Nebraska shooting
PAPILLION, Neb. — A man accused of killing two people and wounding two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant will face the death penalty if he is convicted, a county attorney said, Monday.
Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said he will pursue the death penalty against 24-year-old Roberto Silva Jr., who is facing several felonies in the Nov. 21, 2020, shooting at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue.
Prosecutors allege Silva threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck he drove to the restaurant and then opened fire.
Employees Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were killed and Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25, were injured.
Silva was arrested at the scene.
Polikov said in a news release that it was the first time he had sought the death penalty in his nearly 30 years as an elected official.
