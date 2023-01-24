WORLD
Italian police arrest man whose ID helped fugitive mobster
ROME — Italian police in Sicily, on Monday, arrested the man whose identity was used by a convicted Mafia boss who became Italy’s No. 1 fugitive during 30 years on the run, authorities said.
Carabinieri police said that Andrea Bonafede had been arrested on a warrant issued by judicial authorities in Palermo. Investigators contend that Bonafede received $22,000 from Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro to buy a house in western Sicily that served as one of the fugitive’s hideouts.
When Messina Denaro was captured, last week, at a Palermo clinic where he was receiving chemotherapy, he was using an official identity card with Bonafede’s name but with his own photo. During the arrest, police also took into custody another man who had driven him to the clinic.
Police have searched at least three homes in the town of Campobello di Mazara, in western Sicily, near Trapani, which they say Messina Denaro had been using as hideouts over the last several months. It was one of these homes that was purchased by Bonafede, investigators said.
Overflow at China dam sweeps away people; Two dead, seven missing
BEIJING — Torrents of water spilling over a river dam in central China swept away several people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, and authorities said seven were still missing, Monday.
Two people died and 10 were rescued, including two who remain in the hospital. The search was continuing.
The water rose rapidly before it overtopped the Sanmenxia dam in Henan province, sweeping away people who had gathered below for photographs, the Sanmenxia Municipal Emergency Response Bureau said in a statement.
The bureau said the incident was under investigation and advised visitors to “pay attention to personal safety during the holiday period.”
Reports said water behind the dam was estimated to have risen by almost 6 feet within 10 minutes before it began spilling over the top.
The dam on China’s mighty Yellow River was completed, in 1960, and has been troubled by sediment buildup. That has caused flooding upstream, leading to complaints about the dam’s design and management.
NATION
Two Michigan girls survive after car with dad plunges into lake
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two sisters escaped from a car that went into a lake in western Michigan and then shivered for hours in soggy coats and bare feet before finally finding help, authorities said.
Their 52-year-old father, who was driving the car, was dead when divers located the vehicle, Sunday, in Lake Macatawa, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.
The girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped through the rear of the car, got to shore and were alone overnight for hours before finding someone nearby at a home in Park Township. Many properties around the lake are vacant in the winter.
The air temperature was in the low 30s.
“I just saw a little face,” Kevin MacLeod said, telling MLive/The Grand Rapids Press how he responded to a knock at his door. “I just figured they were in trouble.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.