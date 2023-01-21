WORLD
6.2 quake strikes near Guadeloupe
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on Friday, and was felt as far away as Puerto Rico.
Local media reported that some buildings creaked and furniture shook. But there were no immediate reports of damage, a government spokeswoman told The Associated Press.
The quake occurred at a depth of 103 miles just west of Guadeloupe, according to the US Geological Survey.
Strong earthquakes have occasionally struck the eastern Caribbean. A magnitude 7.4 quake that struck, in November 2007, caused damage in the French Caribbean island of Martinique and power outages in the region. A magnitude 6.0 quake that hit, in November 2004, near Dominica killed at least one person in Guadeloupe.
NATION
Man sentenced in student’s slaying
MADISON, Wis. — A judge, on Friday, sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, in 2008, to life in prison without parole.
David Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty, in October, to first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence; the only question was whether Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor would make Kahl eligible for parole at some point.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Kahl told Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor before she handed down his sentence that he didn’t want parole.
“I would like to apologize to everybody, especially the Zimmerman family,” Kahl told the court. “I took away Brittany’s 21-year-old life, family that she could have had. ... And I’m accepting the punishment that I’ve got coming.”
Taylor told him that his regret was coming too late. Kahl obstructed investigators for years before confessing in the face of newly discovered DNA evidence against him.
Zimmerman, a senior microbiology student, was engaged to be married when she encountered Kahl, on April 2, 2008. Kahl had been awake for eight days and taking methamphetamine and crack when he knocked on the door to her apartment asking for money to fix a flat tire. He was actually looking for money to buy drugs, according to court documents.
