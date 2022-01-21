WORLD
Countries investigate Morocco attacker who killed tourist
RABAT, Morocco — A Moroccan judge, on Thursday, ordered a man suspected of fatally stabbing a French woman and injuring a Belgian visitor to undergo psychiatric evaluation, as authorities in three countries opened probes into the suspect’s possible links to terrorism.
A 78-year-old French woman was killed in a knife attack in a market in the southern Moroccan town of Tiznit, on Jan. 15, the French interior ministry said in a statement.
The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was arrested later that day in the city of Agadir, about 60 miles north of Tiznit, police said. Before he was apprehended, police said he struck again, attacking people with a knife in a cafe located on Agadir’s coastal strip, and injuring a Belgian woman. She was taken to a local hospital for multiple stabbing wounds.
The suspect has no criminal record, Moroccan police said.
Police: Road accident in Ghana causes huge explosion, deaths
ACCRA, Ghana — A vehicle carrying explosives used in mining collided with a motorcycle and blew up in western Ghana, on Thursday, causing an unknown number of fatalities and injuring scores of people, police said.
Video from the scene circulating on social media showed homes reduced to pieces of wood, with a massive crater in the earth nearby.
The precise location of the accident was unclear. The vehicle was carrying mining explosives from the Tarkwa to the Chirano gold mines in the Western Region.
NATION
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate as lawmakers make their first public attempt to arrange an interview with a Trump family member.
The committee sent a letter, Thursday, requesting a meeting in February with Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser to her father. In the letter, the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said.
Ivanka Trump was in direct contact with her father during key moments on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.
