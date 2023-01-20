WORLD
Rio Holocaust Memorial remembers Jewish victims — and others
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Rio Holocaust Memorial remembers Jewish victims — and others
RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio de Janeiro has opened the doors to a Holocaust Memorial that honors not only Jewish victims, but also lesser-known groups likewise persecuted by the Nazi regime, including artists, anarchists, masons, Roma people, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gay people and the disabled.
Curators hope that the memorial, perched atop one of Rio’s shapely hills with a view of Sugarloaf Mountain and the Guanabara Bay, becomes a pilgrimage site for a diverse audience. The idea was born, three decades ago, but works only got off the ground with a municipal ordnance passed, in January 2018, allowing for its creation.
NATION
Arkansas panel advances bill to restrict drag performances
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drag performances would be classified as adult-oriented businesses under an bill in Arkansas that a legislative panel endorsed, Thursday. It’s the latest in a growing number of Republican-backed proposals nationwide to restrict or ban the shows.
The state Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee advanced the proposal, which would also prohibit drag shows from public property. It next goes to the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote, as early as Monday.
Drag shows have been targeted by right-wing activists and politicians, in recent months. Arkansas’ bill is among more than 120 restrictions on LGBTQ people that have been introduced in statehouses so far this year, the American Civil Liberties Union said, Thursday.
Drag story hours — which feature drag queens reading books to children — and other events have prompted protests by activists who portray them as harmful to children. Opponents of Arkansas’ proposed restrictions say they demonize an art form and marginalize LGBTQ people.
“This bill is just going to completely destroy what we do as an art form, and make it a sexually oriented thing that it’s not,” drag performer MD Hunter, who testified in his drag persona Athena Sinclair, told the committee.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.