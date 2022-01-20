WORLD
Libya aims to maintain oil output after delay
TRIPOLI, Libya — The head of Libya’s national oil company said, on Wednesday, that his country is targeting an output of 1.2 million barrels of oil a day in 2022.
Mustafa Sanallah, the head of Libya’s national oil corporation, said in a press conference in Tripoli that the country’s industry will strive to keep production at the same level as it achieved in 2021, but that severe budget shortages could pose challenges to maintaining its output.
Libya’s top oil body, along with the rest of the country, now faces significant uncertainty after long-awaited presidential elections were delayed last month.
Libya and other OPEC members agreed, in early January, to raise production levels despite concerns that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might dampen demand. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia said then it would add 400,000 barrels per day in February, sticking with a road map to slowly restore cuts in output made during the depths of the pandemic.
Man who threatened Dutch minister gets six months in prison
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A man who stood outside the home of a former Dutch foreign minister shouting and waving a burning torch was sent to prison, Wednesday, for six months, Dutch media reported.
Threats aimed at Dutch politicians have increased in recent years amid a polarization fueled by the pandemic and lockdown measures. Prime Minister Mark Rutte last week called such intimidation “completely unacceptable.”
The suspect, identified as Max van den B., was detained, two weeks ago, outside the home of Sigrid Kaag, who is now a vice prime minister and finance minister in Rutte’s new ruling coalition.
Kaag was attending a debate in parliament during Wednesday’s hearing at a courtroom in The Hague and sent a written statement, she said on Twitter.
“Threats and intimidation of public figures is poison for our democratic constitutional state,” Kaag said in her statement. “We must, with each other, protect our democratic values.”
National broadcaster NOS quoted the judge as saying that Kaag “was not a random target. You had to have her because of her political role, because of her ideas that you don’t agree with. But this is not the way. If you don’t agree with a politician’s ideas, vote for somebody else or show your disapproval in a peaceful way.”
A woman who livestreamed the Jan. 5 incident outside Kaag’s home was given a four-month prison sentence.
NOS quoted Van den B as telling the court: “I support the video and the torch 100%. I didn’t threaten anybody.”
His lawyer had sought Van den B’s acquittal, saying that he did not threaten Kaag.
NATION
New Mexico asks Guard to sub for sick teachers
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico is the first state in the nation to ask National Guard troops to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced, Wednesday, the unprecedented effort to reopen classrooms in the capital city of Santa Fe and shore up staffing across the state.
New Mexico has been struggling for years to recruit and retain educators, leaving teaching routinely to long-term substitutes who do not have teaching credentials.
Her administration says school districts and preschools are seeking as many as 800 substitute teachers and day care workers for shifts ranging from one classroom period to the entire day. They’re also asking state bureaucrats to volunteer to serve.
