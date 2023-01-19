WORLD
Congo: 49 bodies found in mass graves after militia attacks
KINSHASA, Congo — Mass graves containing the bodies of 49 civilians have been discovered in northeastern Congo after a series of weekend attacks blamed on a local militia, the United Nations said, Wednesday.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York that the graves had been uncovered in two villages in Ituri province, about 19 miles east of the town of Bunia.
A total of 42 victims, including six children, had been discovered in a mass grave in the village of Nyamamba, while the bodies of seven other men were found in another village, Mbogi, Haq added.
NATION
Two Racine police officers shot with birdshot on call
RACINE, Wis. — Two southeastern Wisconsin police officers were shot and wounded, early Wednesday, after a domestic disturbance call grew into a shootout with a suspect, police said.
Racine police say Officer Ben Eiden was shot in the face and Sgt. Joe Burinda was shot in the shoulder with suspected birdshot pellets after the suspect fired multiple shots out a window shortly before 1 a.m.
Eiden, Burinda and two other officers returned fire but missed the suspect, police said.
The suspect reappeared unarmed at the back of the house a short time later and agreed to surrender, police said. After being evaluated at a hospital for superficial injuries, he was taken to the Racine County Jail, police said.
Criminal charges are pending against the suspect for multiple counts of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and domestic violence disorderly conduct, police said.
Burinda and Eiden were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Some 300 campers stranded at an Arizona park
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities are trying to rescue around 300 campers who are stranded at a park near Tucson due to flooding from recent rain storms. Rangers at Catalina State Park say they hope to have all of the campers out, by Wednesday evening. The park has been closed, since Monday morning, after rains caused a wash to overflow. Authorities say water, mud and sand are so deep at the park’s campground that even lifted trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive can’t get through. Most of the campers are parked in their RVs and waiting for the water in the wash to recede. Park rangers say the flooding happens regularly, especially during the summer monsoon season.
