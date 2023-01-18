WORLD
Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as a farce
DAVOS, Switzerland — A trial in absentia opened, Tuesday, for Belarus’ top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country’s beleaguered opposition.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the main challenger in the August 2020 presidential election that extended President Alexander Lukashenko’s rule and was rejected by the Belarusian opposition and the West as a sham.
Tsikhanouskaya, who left the ex-Soviet nation shortly after the vote under pressure from authorities, is on trial in absentia along with four other leading opposition figures. She is facing charges of high treason, conspiracy to seize power and undermining national security, and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
NATION
Man accused of trying to kidnap Washington barista arrested
AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Washington state arrested a man, Tuesday, who is accused of trying to kidnap a barista from a suburban Seattle coffee shop.
Video released by Auburn police shows a man in a truck at about 5 a.m., Monday, trying to pull a woman through a coffee shop window using a looped zip tie as she was handing him cash.
The barista broke away from the man and shut the drive-thru window, according to the video footage. The man then drove away.
The barista suffered minor cuts, according to police spokesperson Kolby Crossley.
The video footage and a large number of community tips helped identify a suspect and he was arrested, Tuesday, Crossley said.
Police would not say exactly where the incident occurred, The Seattle Times reported.
