Italy’s most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run
ROME — Italy’s No. 1 fugitive has been arrested. The Mafia boss convicted of helping to mastermind some of the nation’s most heinous slayings was grabbed while he sought treatment at a private clinic in Sicily after three decades on the run.
Matteo Messina Denaro was tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders, including helping to mastermind with other Cosa Nostra bosses a pair of 1992 bombings that killed top anti-Mafia prosecutors. He faces multiple life sentences. He is expected to serve them in a maximum security prison and under the particularly restrictive conditions reserved for top organized crime bosses. He went into hiding a year after those bombings while still a young man. He was still considered one of Cosa Nostra’s top bosses even as a fugitive.
NATION
Man gets $300K in Brink’s heist
NEW YORK — A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank, last week, police say.
According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions.
The incident happened around 1 p.m., on Jan. 6 during a bank money drop at a Chase Bank branch in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. On Saturday, police released photos of the men and asked for the public’s help finding them.
In images taken from a surveillance camera outside the bank, a man can be seen crossing the street with what appears to be a bag of cash in his hands.
All three men remained at large, as of Monday. A Brink’s spokesperson said the company is working with law enforcement.
