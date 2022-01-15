WORLD
Scuffles at protest marking Tunisia’s 2011 revolution
TUNIS, Tunisia — Protestors scuffled with police in Tunisia’s capital, on Friday, after crowds gathered, in defiance of new COVID-19 restrictions, to mark the 11th anniversary of the revolution that triggered the Arab Spring uprisings.
Police fired water cannon and tear gas at a crowd of several hundred in Tunis. Several protestors were arrested, while some were injured.
On Wednesday, the government re-imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew and announced a ban on public gatherings, citing a spike in Coronavirus infections linked to the Omicron variant.
Several politicians and civil society activists however have said that the decision was politically motivated, to prevent any commemorative demonstrations of the Jan. 14 anniversary, or anti-government protests.
NATION
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said.
Thomas Holifield, 59, is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz, according to Michigan City police and the LaPorte County coroner.
The Michigan City man has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is due back in court on Jan. 20. A LaPorte County judge appointed mental health professionals in October to determine if Holifield is competent to stand trial.
