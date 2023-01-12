WORLD
Palestinians killed in West Bank raid, stabbing attack
JERUSALEM — Two Palestinians were killed, Wednesday, in separate violent confrontations with Israelis in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said, one during an Israeli military arrest raid in the territory’s north and another after stabbing and wounding an Israeli civilian at a southern settlement.
Wednesday’s violence was the latest in a surge in attacks in the West Bank, following the deadliest year for Palestinians in the territory in 18 years.
During a pre-dawn Israeli military incursion into the hardscrabble Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus, Israeli forces shot 21-year-old Ahmed Abu Junaid in the head and he died several hours later, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army reported a gunfight between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces in Balata refugee camp, acknowledging that a Palestinian was hit by Israeli fire. Palestinian health officials said that Israeli special forces surrounded a house in the congested camp during the arrest operation and unleashed live fire, tear gas and stun grenades at a crowd of young men.
NATION
Missouri school under investigation will shut down
A Christian boarding school in Missouri that’s been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced, Wednesday that it will close, later this month, due to financial hardship.
Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits from former students. It will stop providing service, effective Jan. 20, according to a statement from the school for boys.
Attendance at Agape plummeted after abuse allegations surfaced. Agape had 132 students 13 months ago, its lawyer, John Schultz said. It now has 12.
The school’s focus now is “on getting the boys who remain in the program safely transitioned to their parents or to foster care, other group homes or residential programs,” its former director, Bryan Clemensen, said in
a statement.
Clemensen said the decision to close “is voluntary and solely due to the lack of financial resources to continue caring for the boys.”
Agape’s trouble began, in 2020, when former students came forward with abuse allegations. One former student said he was raped at Agape and called “seizure boy” because of his epilepsy. Others said they suffered permanent injuries from being disciplined or forced to work long hours of manual labor.
