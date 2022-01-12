WORLD
Pope slips out of Vatican to visit record shop
ROME — Pope Francis grew up listening to the opera on the radio, is a fan of Argentine tango and thinks Mozart “lifts you to God.”
But it still came as a something of a shock to see the 85-year-old pontiff coming out of a downtown Rome record shop late, Tuesday, with a CD in hand. He had made an unannounced visit that was caught on camera by a Vatican reporter who happened to be nearby.
Javier Martinez-Brocal, director of the Rome Reports news agency, said he was in the neighborhood of Rome’s Pantheon when he noticed a white Fiat 500 with Vatican license plates and some police cars parked in front of the Stereosound shop.
NATION
Wyoming tries again to remove Yellowstone grizzly protection
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming has asked the federal government to remove grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park from protection under the Endangered Species Act, a request which if approved could allow the animals to be hunted.
The bears’ recovery from as few as 136 animals when they were first protected as a threatened species in 1975 to more than 1,000 today is a success story, the state argued in its petition, Monday.
The Center for Biological Diversity, a group long involved in litigation over Yellowstone’s grizzlies, called Wyoming’s petition “outrageous.”
As many as 50,000 grizzlies once roamed over the western half of the US but their numbers declined amid hunting and habitat loss following the arrival of European settlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.