Toronto police ID victim allegedly stabbed by 8 girls
TORONTO — Canadian police have identified the Toronto man who died after allegedly being stabbed by a group of eight teenage girls. Toronto Police named him as 59-year-old Ken Lee, a man who had moved into the city’s shelter system in recent months. Police say Lee died in hospital after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of eight teenage girls, in mid-December. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds face second-degree murder charges. Police said they believe the girls met on social media and are from homes across the greater Toronto area.
NATION
Nebraska man sentenced after 665 animals taken from home
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced, Tuesday, to three years in prison for animal cruelty.
Edward Luben, 57, of Papillion, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. In exchange for the pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office dismissed nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Luben was sentenced to three one-year terms to be served consecutively. He also was ordered not own animals for 15 years.
