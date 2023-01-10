WORLD
Powerful quake felt in Australia and Indonesia
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Hundreds of people in Australia and Indonesia reported feeling a powerful deep-sea earthquake, early today, although the magnitude 7.6 temblor did not prompt an alert from the US Tsunami Warning System.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 59 miles in the ocean near Indonesia and not far from Australia’s northern tip.
Generally, deeper quakes don’t cause as much damage as those that are shallow.
More than 1,000 people in northern Australia, including in the city of Darwin, reported feeling the quake to the Geoscience Australia agency. The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake didn’t pose a tsunami threat to the mainland or any islands or territories.
The region sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.
NATION
Man gets max 72-year sentence for ‘80s attacks
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man was sentenced, Monday, to 40 to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved, in 2020, with the help of a genealogy database.
Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader of a charter school organization, apologized to the women during the hearing in Hartford Superior Court, after saying he has memory problems and had no recollection of the crimes, The Hartford Courant reported.
“I don’t know what happened. I don’t know. But I’m so sorry. So, so, so, so sorry,” he said. “You deserve so much better. No one should ever come into your home and violate you. If I was this person, if I was this monster, I hope he is dead inside that two months of my life.”
Three of the women were in the courtroom and cried during his comments, while the fourth took part via videoconference. All four testified about being attacked in their bedrooms in the middle of the night and how they suffered lifelong trauma.
