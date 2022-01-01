WORLD
BRUSSELS — A total of 45 reporters and media workers were killed doing their jobs over the last year, the highest number among them in strife-torn Afghanistan, the world’s largest organization of journalists said, Friday.
The figure represents one of the lowest death tolls in 30 years, since the International Federation of Journalists first began publishing annual reports in 1991 on journalists killed in incidents related to their work. Sixty-five deaths were recorded in 2020.
But the IFJ said the numbers, in 2021, confirm a trend showing that media staff are most often killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries.
PHILADELPHIA — Two gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said, Friday.
Police responded around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, in the Germantown neighborhood and found a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest and lying near dozens of spent casings. Officers rushed her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition, Friday.
Five men ages 19 to 29 were taken with gunshot wounds by private vehicles to two hospitals, police said. All were expected to survive.
Officers are looking at surveillance footage, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters, late Thursday.
