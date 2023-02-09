WORLD
Haitian journalist snatched in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Suspected gangs have kidnapped another Haitian journalist as colleagues demanded his release, a government office announced Wednesday.
The journalist was identified by the Office of Citizen Protection as Jean Thony Lorthé, who works for Radio Vision 2000.
Local media reported that Lorthé was headed to a funeral with two other people including his brother, who is a professor, when they were kidnapped last Friday in the Laboule 12 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince.
A gang called Ti Makak, which translates to “Little Macaques,” is known to control the community of Laboule. Last year, gang members killed two other journalists who were reporting in that area.
Danish queen to undergo surgery
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, will undergo “major back surgery” later this month, the royal palace said Wednesday.
The 82-year-monarch will be hospitalized afterward and undergo “a longer rehabilitation process,” the royal household said in a statement.
NATION
Vermont State trooper resigns
WILLISTON, Vt. — A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room, has resigned, state police have confirmed.
Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the State Police since 2009, resigned effective Tuesday, a state police spokesman said.
Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, according to court records. No charges have been filed.
State Police announced DiGenova’s suspension in
late December.
A request for a search warrant that was approved by a judge on Dec. 22, said the missing property included a Rolex wristwatch and other items seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22. DiGenova showed a Rolex to another trooper and then had a watch appraised by a Burlington jeweler, according to the search warrant request. DiGenova told investigators he’d bought the watch from a relative and returned it.
