WORLD
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire struck downtown Abu Dhabi early Wednesday, with authorities initially blaming a gas cylinder for an explosion caught on camera in social media.
The blast struck Hamdan Street in the capital of the United Arab Emirates as it hosts the FIFA Club World Cup. Journalists from Brazil covering Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras’ win against Egypt’s Al Ahly initially reported on the explosion.
The state-run WAM news agency described the fire just after midnight as coming from “a gas cylinder explosion.” Some footage showed what appeared to be a fireball on the roof of a building as emergency service vehicles could be seen on the street.
The fireball quickly dissipated in the footage and appeared to cause no structural damage to the building.
The images seen in videos corresponded to known features in Abu Dhabi. The WAM report said there were no injuries.
The incident comes after Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched several attacks targeting Abu Dhabi, including a Jan. 17 attack that killed three people and wounded six.
NATION
MOBILE, Ala. — A 9-year-old Alabama girl was charged with assault after allegedly using a broomstick to beat her younger brother, who later died, records show.
Court records show that Yolanda Coale, the boy’s aunt and legal guardian, told officers she awoke, Thursday, to the sound of the children screaming. She said she found the girl hitting her brother with a broom stick, causing injuries.
Officers called to the home found the boy unresponsive, and Coale, 53, was charged with aggravated child abuse the next day. Handwritten notations on court documents indicate the girl was charged with assault, but neither police nor prosecutors returned messages seeking further details.
Coale’s bail was set at $150,000, and a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. Coale did not have an attorney who could speak on her behalf, court documents showed.
The boy had injuries on his body that indicated long-term abuse, records showed, and an autopsy will determine his cause of death. No one was charged in the child’s death.
