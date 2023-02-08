WORLD
Mudslides smash five villages in Peru
SECOCHA, Peru — Residents of five small gold-mining villages in southern Peru’s Arequipa region struggled, Tuesday, to salvage belongings after landslides caused by strong rains killed at least 12 people and dragged mud, water and rocks that turned precarious homes and other buildings into rubble.
In the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, on the edges of a depleted mining extraction area in Camaná province, people desperately searched for anything they could salvage amid the mud.
A local Civil Defense official said, Monday, that at least 36 people had died in the landslides, but on Tuesday a prosecutor told The Associated Press they had confirmed only 12 deaths.
NATION
Sheriff: man selling dog fatally shot at meeting spot
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A man selling a French Bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said.
Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and went to a parking lot, Monday night, near Interstate 20 in Bishopville to meet the buyer, Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said. Instead, Ray was met by several men, who grabbed the dog’s leash and fired several shots, Simon said.
Ray was shot and died a short time later, Simon said.
US man convicted of aiding IS
NEW YORK — A former New York stockbroker-turned-Islamic State group militant has been convicted of becoming a sniper and trainer for the extremist group during its brutal reign in Syria and Iraq. A Brooklyn federal court jury reached a verdict Tuesday, in the trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born US citizen. Prosecutors say he fought in numerous battles and built a notable profile in the Islamic State group by becoming a sniper and later an instructor of nearly 100 other long-range shooters.
