WORLD
Mexican president irked by French auctions
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president said, Monday, French auction houses had gone beyond the pale with brazen sales of pre-Hispanic artifacts.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said some auction houses had gone so far as to send Mexico’s archaeological institute photos of relics, asking if they were genuine, so they could sell them for more money.
López Obrador said he had issued orders for the government National Institute of Anthropology and History, known by its Spanish initials as the INAH, to stop responding to such requests.
“They, the organizations that auction these pieces off, are so brazen they ask the INAH for information, they send photos, so the INAH can tell them if these are authentic or fakes,” López Obrador said.
The president also took a dig at the French government, which has done nothing to stop a series of such auctions in recent years. López Obrador said the French should be more like the Italian government, which has made a point of identifying and returning ancient artifacts.
NATION
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship
GALVESTON, Texas — A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow came unclipped, police said.
The 58-year-old woman died, Saturday, after falling from a mast on the tall ship Elissa, which is berthed at Galveston’s seaport museum, the Galveston County Daily News reported.
“We’re not sure exactly what happened that she wasn’t double-clipped in,” Port of Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown said. “When she went to move from one location to another, she apparently slipped and fell.”
A spokesman for the Galveston Historical Foundation, which operates the ship and the museum, confirmed the death but declined to provide further details.
Training classes are held each year on the Elissa and they include lessons in sail rigging, which involves climbing up the ships masts, the newspaper reported. A training class had been scheduled to meet on Saturday, according to the foundation’s website.
The historical foundation brought the Elissa, which was built in 1877, from a scrapyard in Greece in 1978, according to the foundation. After restoration work, the ship opened as a floating museum and now has more than 40,000 visitors each year
