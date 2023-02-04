WORLD
Five dead in Chile amid struggle with raging fires
SANTIAGO, Chile — At least five people have died as a result of the more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile that have destroyed homes and thousands of acres of forests while the South American country is in the midst of a scorching heat wave.
The deaths all took place in the Biobío region, around 348 miles south of the capital of Santiago. Four of the deaths occurred in two separate vehicles.
“In one case they were burned because they were hit by the fire,” Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said. In the other case, she added, they suffered an accident, “probably trying to escape the fire.”
The fifth victim was a firefighter who was run over by a fire truck while combatting the blaze in the area.
As of early afternoon Friday, there were 151 active wildfires throughout Chile, including 65 that were under control. The fires have blazed through more than 34,595 acres.
Police: Bodies are those of three rappers missing nearly two weeks
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. — Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday.
Michigan State Police said Friday afternoon on Twitter that investigators identified the bodies as those of Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale.
