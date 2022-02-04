WORLD
‘Never again’: Spain minister stands up for gender equality
MADRID — Spain’s government minister for economic affairs, Nadia Calviño, made a stand for gender equality, Thursday, saying she won’t take part in any more events or official group photographs where she is the only woman present.
“I will never again be in a photo where I am the only woman,” she told a business conference in Madrid where she was an invited speaker. “I won’t take part in any more debates when I am the only woman.”
Calviño said the issue of gender equality needed to be taken seriously.
Calviño is also the first deputy prime minister and is overseeing Spain’s digital transformation.
The Socialist-led Spanish government has made women’s rights a central plank of its policies. The Cabinet has 12 women and 10 men.
Oil vessel explodes off Nigeria’s coast; casualties feared
ABUJA, Nigeria — An oil production vessel has exploded off the coast of Nigeria, an official of the Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited said, Thursday, amid fears of the deaths of crew members.
Ten crew were on board when the explosion occurred, on Wednesday, in Nigeria’s southwest Delta state, said Ikemefuna Okafor, CEO of the oil company. The cause of the explosion is being investigated as “necessary parties” work to contain the situation, he added.
It is not immediately clear how much damage was caused by the explosion but videos purported to have been taken from the scene show the vessel engulfed in fire and thick smoke as oil workers and fishermen watch from nearby.
The floating oil production, storage and offloading vessel is in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. The company has said the vessel has the capacity of storing up to 2 million barrels of oil.
SEPCOL is “prioritizing investigations with respect to their safety and security” and has notified all relevant authorities about the development, Okafor said.
Nigerian authorities have taken steps in the past to curb such disasters which experts have argued often occur as a result of non-compliance with industry regulations.
NATION
Three fishermen rescued thanks to sharp-eyed 911 caller
SCITUATE, Mass. — Three fishermen who clung to debris in the frigid waters off the coast of Massachusetts for nearly an hour after their boat sank survived thanks to a sharp-eyed woman on shore who was the only person to call 911.
The 55-foot Bing Bing went down so fast about a mile from shore, on Tuesday afternoon, that the crew didn’t have time to don survival suits or even make a distress call.
“The whole boat flipped over; I was thrown in the water,” crew member Joe Roderick told WCVB-TV from his hospital bed, where he was recovering from hypothermia and from swallowing saltwater and diesel fuel. The other two crew members also required hospitalization.
