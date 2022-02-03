WORLD
Mexico arrests state security chief on torture charges
MEXICO CITY — Federal agents arrested the security chief for the central Mexico state of Aguascalientes, Wednesday, on charges of torture, state authorities said.
Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza had served in the state position since 2018. Earlier he held positions in the federal Attorney General’s Office and the now disbanded Federal Police, where he was director of undercover operations.
The Aguascalientes state government said in a statement that Sánchez Mendoza was arrested on an order from the federal Attorney General’s Office. “During Sánchez Mendoza’s performance as Public Safety secretary he carried out his duties with impeccable conduct and optimal results,” the statement said.
NATION
Biden signs bill to honor WWII Ghost Army soldiers
CONCORD, N.H. — Members of two top-secret World War II military units referred to as the “Ghost Army” will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal more than 75 years after their service, under legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The Ghost Army refers to two units that used inflatable equipment, sound effects, radio trickery, and other deceptions in Europe to draw enemy forces away from American units, saving an estimated 30,000 lives. Because of their secret classification, members were not recognized for their heroism.
Biden signed the bill, Tuesday.
