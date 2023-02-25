WORLD
UN condemns Haiti violence surge
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A powerful gang has taken over numerous communities in central Haiti in recent weeks, killing at least 69 people and forcing authorities to abandon several police stations, the United Nations said Friday.
An additional 83 people have been injured amid a surge in violence reported in the Artibonite Valley that officials blame on a local gang called “Baz Gran Grif,” which roughly translates into “Big Claw.”
The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH said the gang has “established a climate of terror, characterized by looting, assassinations, kidnappings, destruction, extortion, hijacking of goods and trucks and acts of rape on young girls and women.”
BINUH said it is “alarmed by the speed with which the gang has extended its activities to new areas, and by the fleeing of police in multiple communities.”
NATION
W. Va., officials investigate reports of powder in air
Reports of a powder in the air and on some vehicles in parts of the mid-Atlantic US have prompted an investigation by state environment officials in at least one state.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is working with state and local agencies to collect and analyze samples of the dust-like substance, which was reported in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, about 100 miles west of Washington, according to a statement issued Friday.
The agency began investigating after residents reported seeing the substance across multiple counties late Thursday night.
Social media users posted about seeing the powder in the air and on cars on Friday in West Virginia, northern Virginia and Maryland.
A state lab in West Virginia will test the dust to determine if it’s related to recent dust storms in the Midwest, the Department of Environmental Protection statement said. Dust from storms in Texas and New Mexico traveled east through Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky on Thursday, according to satellite images captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
