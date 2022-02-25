WORLD
Japan, China spar over diplomat
TOKYO — Japan’s Foreign Ministry said, Wednesday, it has lodged a strong protest and demanded an apology after its diplomat was detained and questioned by authorities in Beijing.
The diplomat from the Japanese Embassy was seized while on duty and held for several hours, on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.
The diplomat was carrying out his legitimate work and the detention violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which stipulates the immunity of diplomats from civil and criminal jurisdiction of the host nation, the ministry said.
The diplomat, whose name and other details were not disclosed, was released, later Monday, a ministry official said on condition of anonymity, citing protocol. There was no sign the diplomat was physically abused while he was being interrogated, the official said.
Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, on Tuesday, summoned Yang Yu, charge d’affaires and China’s interim ambassador in Tokyo, demanding China offer an apology and avoid such situations in the future.
In Beijing, on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that “China has made a stern complaint with Japan, urging it to respect China’s law, strictly restrain its consular staff in China and prevent such incidents from happening again.”
She said the Japanese diplomat had engaged in activities “inconsistent with their capacity in China” and that the relevant Chinese departments conducted investigations and questioning “in accordance with the law and regulation.”
NATION
Three ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted, Thursday, of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.
Thao and Lane were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.
The videotaped killing sparked protests in Minneapolis that spread around the globe as part of reckoning over racial injustice.
