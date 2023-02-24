WORLD
More bodies found in China mine
ALXA LEAGUE, China — Rescuers with backhoes and bulldozers dug through tons of earth and rubble Thursday for 48 people missing after a landslide buried an open-pit mine in northern China. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the confirmed death toll in the disaster rose to five.
Conditions in the area remain dangerous, and the search had to be suspended for several hours because of a second landslide at the gigantic facility in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League.
On Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen bulldozers, trucks, SUVs and fire engines were seen passing through a remote police checkpoint about 15 miles southwest of the mine.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts in search and rescue” and for “ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property and maintaining overall social stability.”
Hungary delegation visits Sweden, Finland
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary is sending a delegation to Sweden and Finland to resolve “political disputes” that are causing doubts among Hungarian lawmakers about whether to support the countries’ applications to join NATO. The parliamentary caucus leader for Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party says a serious debate has emerged on the matter.
NATION
Hit man in political murder-for-hire is sentenced
NEWARK, N.J. — The man who admitted to helping carry out a murder-for-hire plot engineered by a former New Jersey political consultant was sentenced Thursday to
20 years in prison.
Bomani Africa appeared in federal district court for sentencing in the 2014 death of Michael Galdieri, the son of a former state senator, after pleading guilty just over a year ago.
According to prosecutors, Africa and George Bratsenis stabbed Galdieri and then set his Jersey City apartment on fire in exchange for cash at the request of political consultant Sean Caddle. Bratsenis and Caddle both pleaded guilty in the case that stunned New Jersey politics but have yet to be sentenced.
A number of questions about the case remain unanswered: Why did Caddle want Galdieri, his one-time friend, dead? Why was he given house arrest after pleading guilty last year? And were the guilty pleas connected to other investigations?
The revelations about Galdieri’s killing jolted political circles in New Jersey — a state infamous for dozens of political corruption convictions over the past three decades, as well as skullduggery like the 2013 “Bridgegate” scandal involving traffic jams purposely created near the busy George Washington Bridge for political retribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.