WORLD
French high school student held in teacher’s fatal stabbing
PARIS — A high school student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a female teacher to death in front of other students Wednesday in a classroom in southwestern France, officials and media reports said.
An investigation has been opened for suspected premeditated murder into the incident at a private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Bayonne prosecutor Jerome Bourrier said. Investigators were able to interview the suspect on Wednesday afternoon, he added.
The student was not previously known to police and justice services, Bourrier noted.
NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
WARSAW, Poland — NATO’s chief says the military alliance has seen “some signs” that China may be planning to support Russia in its war in Ukraine, and strongly urged Beijing to desist from what would be a violation of international law. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that the alliance, while not a party to the war, will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” China has pointedly refused to criticize the invasion of Ukraine while echoing Moscow’s claim that the US and NATO were to blame for provoking the Kremlin. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said any Chinese involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a “serious problem.”
NATION
Idaho bill would bring back execution by firing squad
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho could bring back firing squads as a method of execution under legislation introduced by a panel of lawmakers Wednesday.
The state eliminated its never-used firing squad option in 2009, but has been unable to secure the drugs needed for lethal injection executions. Only Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina currently have laws allowing firing squads if other execution methods are unavailable, but a judge has put South Carolina’s law on hold until a lawsuit challenging the method is resolved.
In the bill sponsored by Idaho Rep. Bruce Skaug, a Republican from Nampa, firing squads would be used when lethal injection isn’t available. Skaug noted that the state canceled the planned execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr. late last year after Idaho Department of Correction officials said they were unable to get the chemicals needed for lethal injection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.