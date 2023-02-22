WORLD
Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in Madagascar
WORLD
Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in Madagascar
A slightly weakened Cyclone Freddy has made landfall in Madagascar, where schools, businesses and public transportation were shut down ahead of its arrival. Freddy was packing winds gusting to 180 kilometers per hour, or about 111 miles per hour, as it came ashore in a nation already hit in January by a tropical storm that killed at least 30 people. Freddy was already blamed for at least one death, of a 27-year-old man who drowned near the port of Mahanoro. A restaurant owner in the port city of Mananjary said residents stocked up on vegetables and rice and hunkered down to wait out the storm. Madagascar’s emergency management service organized food rations and distribution for areas in the cyclone’s path before Freddy is expected to blow itself out over mainland Africa.
NATION
West Virginia passes campus carry; bill heads to governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on West Virginia public college and university campuses is heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice after passing the final hurdle in the GOP-dominated Legislature.
The state House of Delegates voted overwhelmingly in favor of the legislation Tuesday. Justice has not said publicly whether he will sign the bill, passed last month by the Senate, where half of the entire chamber — all Republicans — were listed as sponsors.
At the House session, a lawmaker who supported the measure shared an emotional story about responding to the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech as a state trooper.
Republican Del. Mike Honaker, who represents a county near the Virginia border, said he will never forget the sight of the blood that covered the floor of Norris Hall, nor the sound of cell phones ringing as people frantically tried to reach loved ones who could not answer.
