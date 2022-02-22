WORLD
Three injured in German apartment building fire
BERLIN — A huge fire broke out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen, early Monday and three people were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities said.
The fire service said that about 100 people were evacuated from the building, roughly the number of people who lived there, news agency dpa reported. Officials said no one was missing.
About 150 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze. The cause wasn’t immediately clear.
The city’s fire service said the first caller reported a fire on a balcony of the complex, which was built in 2015.
It said that gusts from the latest of a series of storms that have hit northern Europe in recent days appear to have helped the fire spread quickly along the building’s balcony and thermally insulated facade. The flames then made their way into apartments through shattered windows.
The blaze was brought under control, Monday morning. The fire service said large parts of the building were in danger of collapsing.
NATION
Five found dead in Colorado apartment with ‘illicit narcotics’
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Authorities on Monday, were investigating the deaths of five people found inside a Colorado apartment along with substances described as “illicit narcotics.” Another adult and an infant were alive inside the unit.
Police officers responded to a call of an unconscious person at an apartment in Commerce City, about 7 miles northeast of Denver, on Sunday afternoon, police Chief Clint Nichols said. Officers found six adults and an infant inside the apartment. Three women and two men were dead and another adult and the infant, who was about four months old, were taken to a hospital, he said.
Police did not find evidence of trauma or violence and firefighters did not detect any hazardous gases inside, Nichols said.
The 17th Judicial District Attorney, Brian Mason, said Monday, that it is likely the five people unintentionally overdosed on fentanyl, dying almost instantly. Preliminary testing and other evidence suggests that they believed they were taking cocaine and did not realize the drug had been laced with fentanyl, Mason told The Denver Post.
“And that is the danger of all drugs right now,” he said.
