WORLD
Nigeria: gunmen kill police days before vote
ABUJA, Nigeria — Authorities say suspected separatist gunmen have killed at least eight police officers over the past three days in southeast Nigeria, raising concerns ahead of weekend presidential elections. Four officers were killed in an attack at a station in Anambra state Monday while authorities searched for suspects accused of killing four others over the weekend, a local police spokesman said. Police blamed the attacks on a separatist group known as the Indigenous People of Biafra, which wants the southeast region to gain independence from the West African country. The election commission might not be able to deploy to some polling stations because of security concerns, said Festus Okoye, an official with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission.
Belarus to form new paramilitary force amid Ukraine conflict
MOSCOW — Belarus’ authoritarian president said Monday that the ex-Soviet nation will form a new territorial defense force amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine.
President Alexander Lukashenko has cultivated close military ties with Russia, which used Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine nearly a year ago at the start of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation.” Russia also has maintained about 10,000 troops in Belarus and the two countries have regularly conducted joint drills as part of their military alliance.
Speaking during a meeting with officials Monday, Lukashenko said the country needs to form paramilitary units in every town or village to serve as territorial defense to complement the country’s 45,000 military “in case of aggression.”
NATION
Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police chief says a teenager died and four other people were wounded — including a 4-year-old girl — when gunfire broke out during a Mardi Gras parade Sunday night. The shooting happened on St. Charles Avenue as the lavish Krewe of Bacchus parade neared the city’s Central Business District. Police arrested a 21-year-old man on a weapons charge while they investigate the homicide. Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says the area where the shooting occurred has been a problem during past Carnival parades. The teenager killed Sunday was between the ages of 15 and 18, but authorities didn’t immediately identify the boy.
