WORLD
Virus arrives along with aid in Tonga
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Disaster-hit Tonga will go into lockdown, Wednesday evening, after the Pacific island nation reported two port workers who had been helping distribute international aid had become infected with the coronavirus.
The urgent announcement by Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni appeared to confirm fears among Tongan officials that the aid pouring in following a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami last month could also usher in COVID-19 to a nation that had previously been living virus-free.
Indeed, officials had expressed concerns to relief workers that an outbreak of the virus could represent a bigger danger to Tonga than the tsunami, which killed three people and left dozens homeless. Foreign nations have been lining up to deliver aid, with ships and planes arriving from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Britain
and China.
Those nations had promised to drop off their supplies of fresh water and medicine without coming into contact with anybody on the ground in Tonga, which usually requires incoming travelers to spend three weeks in quarantine.
NATION
Man charged with hate crimes for synagogue graffiti
CHICAGO — A man was charged, Tuesday, with hate crimes for vandalism and antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, at a synagogue and affiliated Jewish school in Chicago.
Shahid Hussain, 39, of suburban Niles, faces a total of eight felony counts — two each of a hate crime against a church or synagogue, a hate crime against a school, defacing a school and criminal damage of a school.
Police: Two students shot, one dead, outside Minnesota school
RICHFIELD, Minn. — One student was killed and another critically injured in a shooting, Tuesday, near the front entrance to a suburban Minneapolis school, police said.
Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the students were shot about 12:07 p.m. outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis. The surviving student was in critical condition at a local hospital. Henthorne said suspects fled and police searched the area.
“This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield,” he said. He gave no other details on the students.
South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as prekindergarten. It is part of District 287, which provides services to 11 school districts across the Minneapolis area as well as some students from other districts.
District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said the students were shot near the school’s front entrance. She said parents and students were being reunited, Tuesday afternoon.
“There are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff at SEC and local authorities today,” Lewandowski said.
