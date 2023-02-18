WORLD
Mexico seizes half-ton of meth
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican army said Friday it seized almost 1,400 liters of liquid methamphetamines and nearly a half-ton of solid crystal meth.
The army called it the biggest seizure of meth this year.
Troops found the drugs Thursday at a half-finished house in the town of Angostura, in the northern state of Sinaloa. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name.
Three suspects fled the scene and there were no arrests.
The army distributed photos showing the meth packed into plastic basins, drums and buckets.
The raid came two days after soldiers seized more than a half million fentanyl pills in another raid in Sinaloa on what the army called the largest synthetic drug lab found to date. The army said the outdoor lab was discovered in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa.
NATION
EPA moves to restore rule on mercury from power plants
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency is reaffirming the basis for a rule that requires “significant reductions” in mercury and other harmful pollutants from power plants. The EPA’s announcement Friday reverses a move late in former President Donald Trump’s administration to roll back emissions standards. The EPA said it found it “appropriate and necessary” to regulate emissions of toxic air pollution under the Clean Air Act.
